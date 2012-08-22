New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 2.719 bln yen 2016 bond

August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 2.719 billion yen
Maturity Date August 30, 2016
Coupon 1.67 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date August 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 10 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
