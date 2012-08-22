New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 2.719 bln yen 2016 bond

August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 2.719 billion yen

Maturity Date August 30, 2016

Coupon 1.67 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date August 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 10 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

