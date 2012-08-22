FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 2.719 bln yen 2016 bond
#Funds News
August 22, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 2.719 bln yen 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 2.719 billion yen

Maturity Date August 30, 2016

Coupon 1.67 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date August 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 10 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
