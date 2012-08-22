New Issue-Canton De Neuchatel prices 200 mln SFR 2027 bond

August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Canton De Neuchatel

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date 24 September 2027

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.003

Reoffer price 99.053

Yield 1.32 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 42bp

Over the Govt

Payment Date 24 September 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suissem, Raiffeisen & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0193395537

