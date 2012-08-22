New Issue- LSH prices 250 mln euro 2019 FRN

August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein (LSH)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Payment Date August 28, 2012
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
