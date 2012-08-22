FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Hyflux Ltd prices S$100 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- Hyflux Ltd prices S$100 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hyflux Ltd

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date August 29, 2019

Coupon 4.20 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 285.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date August 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s S$800 million

MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

