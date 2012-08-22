New Issue- Hyflux Ltd prices S$100 mln 2019 bond

August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hyflux Ltd

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date August 29, 2019

Coupon 4.20 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 285.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date August 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s S$800 million

MTN programme

