New Issue- Hyflux Ltd prices S$100 mln 2019 bond

August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Hyflux Ltd
Issue Amount S$100 million
Maturity Date August 29, 2019
Coupon 4.20 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 285.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SOR
Payment Date August 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s S$800 million
MTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.