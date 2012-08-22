New Issue- LB Saar adds 50 mln euro to 2022 FRN

August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar (LB Saar)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 16, 2022

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 100bp

Payment Date August 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBS

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SLB5474

