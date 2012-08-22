New Issue-Steen & Strom prices 725 mln NOK 2017 FRN

August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Steen & Strom
Issue Amount 725 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 14, 2017
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 170bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DnB
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Norway
