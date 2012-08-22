New Issue-PKO Finance adds 100 mln SFR to 2015 bond

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower PKO Finance AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Decemebr 21, 2015

Coupon 2.536 pct

Issue price 100.25

Reoffer price 100.25

Yield 2.457 pct

Spread 230.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 259 bp

Over the Swiss Govt.

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 500 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0192720842

Temp ISIN CH0193370894

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.