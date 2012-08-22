New Issue-PKO Finance adds 100 mln SFR to 2015 bond

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower PKO Finance AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Decemebr 21, 2015
Coupon 2.536 pct
Issue price 100.25
Reoffer price 100.25
Yield 2.457 pct
Spread 230.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 259 bp
Over the Swiss Govt.
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 500 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Temp ISIN CH0193370894
