New Issue- HDB prices S$450 mln 2017 bond

August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Housing and Development Board (HDB)
Issue Amount S$450 million
Maturity Date August 30, 2017
Coupon 1.11 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the SOR
Payment Date August 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DBS, HSBC,
Standard Chartered Bank & UOB
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s S$22 billion
EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.