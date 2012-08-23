FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- HDB prices S$450 mln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- HDB prices S$450 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Housing and Development Board (HDB)

Issue Amount S$450 million

Maturity Date August 30, 2017

Coupon 1.11 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date August 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DBS, HSBC,

Standard Chartered Bank & UOB

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s S$22 billion

EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

