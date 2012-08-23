FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's cuts and maintains on review for possible downgrade two Commercial Real Estate Loans
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's cuts and maintains on review for possible downgrade two Commercial Real Estate Loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (“BBVA”) & Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, S.A. (the “Borrower”)

* Moody’s downgrades and maintains on review for possible downgrade two Commercial Real Estate Loans related to a Sale-and-Lease Back Transaction with BBVA

Issuer: BBVA EUR 1,251 million Secured Loans ....EUR 1,139.0 million Senior Loan maturing in September 2017, Downgraded to Ba2 and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 13, 2012 A3 Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.