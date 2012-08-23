New Issue- DVB Bank SE prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower DVB Bank SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date August 30, 2017
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equiovalent to 211.8bp
Over the April 2017 OBL
Payment Date August 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Data supplied by International Insider.