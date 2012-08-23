New Issue- BNZ International prices 275 mln SFR bond

August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding (London
Branch)
Guarantor BNZ Auckland
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 20, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.366
Reoffer price 99.666
Yield 1.175 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94bp
Over Government
Payment Date September 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme