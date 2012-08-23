FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- BNZ International prices 275 mln SFR bond
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BNZ International prices 275 mln SFR bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding (London

Branch)

Guarantor BNZ Auckland

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 20, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.366

Reoffer price 99.666

Yield 1.175 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94bp

Over Government

Payment Date September 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0193486021

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.