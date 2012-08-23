New Issue-SNS Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SNS Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 30, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.995
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175 bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR
Reoffer yield 2.126 pct
Payment Date August 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis, Rabobank, RBS
Unicredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AAAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam, Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
