New Issue-EBRD prices $1.25 bln 2017 bond

August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date September 01, 2017
Reoffer price 99.57 pct
Spread 16.43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 UST
Payment Date August 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC, citi, Credit Suisse, Daiwa Bank, JP Morgan,
Morgan Stanley, RBC, SMCB & TD securities
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English