New Issue-EBRD prices $1.25 bln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EBRD prices $1.25 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date September 01, 2017

Reoffer price 99.57 pct

Spread 16.43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 UST

Payment Date August 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

HSBC, citi, Credit Suisse, Daiwa Bank, JP Morgan,

Morgan Stanley, RBC, SMCB & TD securities

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

