New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date August 29, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.850

Reoffer price 99.850

Yield 2.023 pct

Payment Date August 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB0PD3

