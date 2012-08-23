New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date August 29, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.850
Reoffer price 99.850
Yield 2.023 pct
Payment Date August 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
