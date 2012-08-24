FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW adds 500 mln NOK to 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
August 24, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds 500 mln NOK to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower kfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2021

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date September 05. 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010598469

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
