New Issue- EAA prices 1.75 bln euro 2017 bond

August 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date August 30, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.961

Yield 1.133 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 77.1bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date August 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International, LBBW & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000EAA0KZ8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.