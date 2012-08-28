New Issue- EAA prices 1.75 bln euro 2017 bond

August 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date August 30, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.961
Yield 1.133 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 77.1bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date August 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International, LBBW & UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
