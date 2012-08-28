FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- PFZ prices Dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday .

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 611 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 9, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 256 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 17, 2028

Coupon 1.625 pct

Spread 7.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0182910882

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

