New Issue- PFZ prices Dual tranche deal

August 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday .

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 611 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 9, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 256 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 17, 2028

Coupon 1.625 pct

Spread 7.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0182910882

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Data supplied by International Insider.