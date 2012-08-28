FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Volkswagen Leasing prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Volkswagen Leasing prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Leasing GmbH

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 06, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.631

Reoffer price 99.631

Yield 2.417 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.1bp

over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, RBC Capital

Markets & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0823975585

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

