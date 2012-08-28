New Issue-Volkswagen Leasing prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

August 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Leasing GmbH

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 06, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.631

Reoffer price 99.631

Yield 2.417 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.1bp

over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, RBC Capital

Markets & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0823975585

Data supplied by International Insider.