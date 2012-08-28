New Issue-Danske Bank prices 125 mln SFR 2016 bond

August 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 21, 2016
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 100.019
Yield 1.496 pct
Spread 127 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
