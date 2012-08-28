New Issue-Danske Bank prices 125 mln SFR 2016 bond

August 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 21, 2016

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 100.019

Yield 1.496 pct

Spread 127 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0193764930

