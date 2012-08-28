FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Danske Bank prices 125 mln SFR 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Danske Bank prices 125 mln SFR 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 21, 2016

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 100.019

Yield 1.496 pct

Spread 127 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0193764930

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

