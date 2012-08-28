New Issue- Finland prices 4.0 bln euro 2022 bond

August 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Republic of Finland
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2022
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 98.895
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, CA CIB, Danske Bank,
Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Finnish
