New Issue- Finland prices 4.0 bln euro 2022 bond

August 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Republic of Finland

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2022

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 98.895

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, CA CIB, Danske Bank,

Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Finnish

