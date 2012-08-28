FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Cargill prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Cargill prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Cargill Inc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 04, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.928

Reoffer price 99.928

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.8bp

Over 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100- 1

Governing Law New York

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0823954580

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
