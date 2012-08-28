New Issue-Cargill prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

August 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Cargill Inc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 04, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.928
Reoffer price 99.928
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.8bp
Over 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100- 1
Governing Law New York
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
