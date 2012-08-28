New Issue-VTB prices 600 mln SFR 2016 bond

August 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower VTB Capital SA
Issue Amount 600 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 16, 2016
Coupon 3.15 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.1521 pct
Spread Swaps 292.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & VTB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
