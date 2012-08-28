FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW prices $3.0 bln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- KfW prices $3.0 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Reublic of Germany

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date September 5, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.62

Reoffer price 99.62

Yield 0.953 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US500769FG49

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
