New Issue- KB Zug prices 200 mln SFR 2022 bond

August 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank (KB Zug)
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 26, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.927
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) KB Zug
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
