FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-ABN AMRO prices 500 mln Renminbi 2014 bond
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-ABN AMRO prices 500 mln Renminbi 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date September 04, 2014

Coupon 3.50 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.50 pct

Payment Date September 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Denoms (K) 1000 - 10

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0825401994

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.