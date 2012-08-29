New Issue-ABN AMRO prices 500 mln Renminbi 2014 bond

August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date September 04, 2014
Coupon 3.50 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.50 pct
Payment Date September 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Societe Generale
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Denoms (K) 1000 - 10
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)