New Issue-Centrica prices 500 mln stg 2044 bond

Borrower Centrica Plc
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date September 12, 2044
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 98.336
Reoffer price 98.336
Yield 4.301 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International,
Mitsubishi UFJ, RBC CM & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
