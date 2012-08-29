New Issue-Centrica prices 500 mln stg 2044 bond

August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Centrica Plc

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date September 12, 2044

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 98.336

Reoffer price 98.336

Yield 4.301 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International,

Mitsubishi UFJ, RBC CM & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0825385858

