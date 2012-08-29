FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CBA prices 300 mln stg 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- CBA prices 300 mln stg 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Common Wealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date September 4, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 70bp

Payment Date September 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CBA & Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
