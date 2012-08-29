New Issue-Danske Bank prices 5.0 bln SEK 2015 bond

August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Danske Bank
Issue Amount 5.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 07, 2015
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.842
Reoffer price 99.842
Yield 2.305 pct
Payment Date September 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank
Ratings AAA (S&P), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
