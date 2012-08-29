New Issue-EBRD adds 125 mln Brazilian real to 2014 bond

August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 125 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date April 28, 2014
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 106.6375
Payment Date September 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.075 billion
Brazilian real when fungible
