New Issue-Ezra Holdings prices S$200 mln 2015 bond

August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday
Borrower Ezra Holdings Limited
Issue Amount S$200 milliom
Maturity Date September 7, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 430.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3 year SOR
Payment Date September 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS & HSBC
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
