New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln Russian ruble to 2019 bond

August 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date July 16, 2019
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 100.549
Payment Date September 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion
Russian ruble when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.