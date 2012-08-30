New Issue- Holcim US Finance prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Holcim US Finance S.a.r.l & Cie S.C.S
Guarantor Holcim Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 7, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.786
Reoffer price 99.786
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.5bp
over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Santander GBM, SGCIB & UniCredit
Ratings Baa2(Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.