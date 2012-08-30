FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Holcim US Finance prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Basic Materials
August 30, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Holcim US Finance prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Holcim US Finance S.a.r.l & Cie S.C.S

Guarantor Holcim Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 7, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.786

Reoffer price 99.786

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.5bp

over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Santander GBM, SGCIB & UniCredit

Ratings Baa2(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0825829590

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

