New Issue-Olam prices S$250 mln 2013 bond

August 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Olam International Limited
Issue Amount S$250 million
Maturity Date September 6, 2013
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & DBS
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.