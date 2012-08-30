New Issue-Siemens prices multi tranche deal

August 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on thursday.
Borrower Siemens Financieringsmaatschappij NV
Guarantor Siemens AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2014
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.964
Reoffer yield 0.393 pct
Spread Minus 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swap, equivalent to 44.5bp
Over the OBL #155
Denoms (K) 1
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2020
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.526
Reoffer yield 1.568 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swap, equivalent to 71bp
Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR
Denoms (K) 1
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date September 10, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.785
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Denoms (K) 100
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 650 million sterling
Maturity Date September 10, 2042
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.446
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Denoms (K) 100
Common terms
Payment Date September 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas &
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
