New Issue- EIB adds 750 mln Russian ruble to 2019 bond

August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date July 16, 2019

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 100.275

Payment Date September 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion Russian ruble

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0801408435

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.