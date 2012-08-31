FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Bank AG prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
August 31, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Bank AG prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 7, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.228

Reoffer Yield 1.478 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.6bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DB5DCK1

Data supplied by International Insider.

