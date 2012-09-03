New Issue-Dexus prices A$100 mln 2018 bond

September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Dexus Finance Pty Ltd

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date September 10, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 99.152

Reoffer price 99.152

Yield 5.92 pct

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank &

Westpac Banking

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Asx

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Australian

