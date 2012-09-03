New Issue- Transpower NZ prices Dual tranche deal

September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Transpower New Zealand Ltd (Transpower NZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date December 3, 2015

Coupon BKBM + 90bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin BKBM + 90bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount NZ$200 million

Maturity Date September 6, 2019

Coupon 4.65 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.65 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & BNZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

