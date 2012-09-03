New Issue- Transpower NZ prices Dual tranche deal

September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Transpower New Zealand Ltd (Transpower NZ)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date December 3, 2015
Coupon BKBM + 90bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin BKBM + 90bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount NZ$200 million
Maturity Date September 6, 2019
Coupon 4.65 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.65 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date September 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & BNZ
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.