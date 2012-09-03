FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Transpower NZ prices Dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Transpower New Zealand Ltd (Transpower NZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date December 3, 2015

Coupon BKBM + 90bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin BKBM + 90bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount NZ$200 million

Maturity Date September 6, 2019

Coupon 4.65 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.65 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & BNZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
