New Issue-Muenchener prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

September 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank eG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.761

Reoffer yield 0.799 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 46.4bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 OBL

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, Golman

Sachs & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000MHB07J9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.