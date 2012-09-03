FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Unicredit prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Unicredit prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.432

Yield 1.938 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mids-swaps, equivalent to 58.6

bp over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, HSH Nordbank, LBBW, NordLB

& Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HV2AGL5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
