New Issue-DVB Bank prices 100 mln SFR 2016 FRN

Borrower DVB Bank SE
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 08, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 100bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 100bp
Payment Date October 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A+ (S&P), A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
