New Issue-SBS Transit prices S$150 mln 2017 bond
September 3, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-SBS Transit prices S$150 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SBS Transit Ltd

Issue Amount S$150 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2017

Coupon 1.80 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

