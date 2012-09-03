New Issue-SBS Transit prices S$150 mln 2017 bond

September 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower SBS Transit Ltd
Issue Amount S$150 million
Maturity Date September 12, 2017
Coupon 1.80 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
