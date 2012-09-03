FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- BPCE SA prices 900 mln euro 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- BPCE SA prices 900 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date March 14, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.571

Spread 177.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OBL 159

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Santander, ING, DEKA & NAB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011318146

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.