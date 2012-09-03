FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ING Bank adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond
September 3, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-ING Bank adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower ING Bank NV

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 104.872

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, ING, LBBW & Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0767706111

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
