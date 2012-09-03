New Issue-ING Bank adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond

September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower ING Bank NV
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 03, 2019
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 104.872
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, ING, LBBW & Natixis
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.