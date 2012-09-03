New Issue-Kommunekredit prices 300 mln SEK 2017 bond

September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 30bp

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

