New Issue-Kommunekredit prices 300 mln SEK 2017 bond

September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 30bp
Payment Date September 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
