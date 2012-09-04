New Issue-LB Saar prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond

September 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 07, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.96

Reoffer price 99.96

Payment Date September 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Saar

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SLB5508

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.