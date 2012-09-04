FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Basellandschaftliche KB prices 220 mln SFR 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Basellandschaftliche KB prices 220 mln SFR 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 220 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 04, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.661

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0194112071

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

