New Issue-Basellandschaftliche KB prices 220 mln SFR 2022 bond

September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 220 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 04, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.661

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0194112071

