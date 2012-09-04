New Issue-KfW prices 750 mln euro 2019 FRN

September 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor

Issue price 99.895

Reoffer price 99.895

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

