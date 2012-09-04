FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices 750 mln euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-KfW prices 750 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor

Issue price 99.895

Reoffer price 99.895

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

(EMEA Fixed Income Desk Bangalore; rajesh.shenoy@thomsonreuters.com;

Reuters Messaging rajesh.shenoy.reuters.com@reuters.net;

+91 80 4135 5666, fax +44 20 7542 5285))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
