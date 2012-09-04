FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FMS-WM prices 2.5 bln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS-Wertmanagement (FMS-WM)

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.311

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56.3bp

over the January 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA(S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

