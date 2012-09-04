New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2015

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.852

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 253.8bp

over the 3.25 pct July 2015 DBR

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank & LBBW

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1PG3A3

